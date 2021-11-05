Mairs & Power Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $213.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.98 and a 200 day moving average of $228.17. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $152.10 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.