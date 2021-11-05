Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $56.06 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.06.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Callon Petroleum stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

