Raymond James Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$16.25

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$17.25 to C$16.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. Cormark set a C$15.71 target price on Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.86.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.93. 267,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$11.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$343.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,312.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

