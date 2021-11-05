Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$24.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TPZ. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.86.

Topaz Energy stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,849. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.19. The company has a current ratio of 32.52, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.42 and a 52-week high of C$18.62.

