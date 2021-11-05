BMO Capital Markets Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.56.

TSE SAP traded up C$1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$29.22 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.27.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

