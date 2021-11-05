Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $21.13

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 81.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at $110,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 52.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at $68,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,011. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

