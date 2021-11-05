Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after buying an additional 1,135,729 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.20. 21,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

