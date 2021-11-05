Continuum Advisory LLC Has $986,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 127.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. 742,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,245,078. Intel Co. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

