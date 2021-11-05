Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.390-$12.490 EPS.

ESS stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,712. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.54. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $223.04 and a 52-week high of $347.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.05.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

