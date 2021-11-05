Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.870-$5.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Teradyne also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.140-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.39. Teradyne has a one year low of $97.04 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.33.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

