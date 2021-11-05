Invesco Ltd. Has $582.76 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,797,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447,524 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $582,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after purchasing an additional 297,672 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after acquiring an additional 316,539 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,490,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $105.38 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

