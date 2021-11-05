Invesco Ltd. Sells 294,571 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,373,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 294,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $632,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 1.0% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 99,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mplx by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Mplx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,005,673,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mplx by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 459,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $31,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.84. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 23.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

