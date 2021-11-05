TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BLD opened at $260.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $154.30 and a 1-year high of $266.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TopBuild stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of TopBuild worth $26,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.