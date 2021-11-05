TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
BLD opened at $260.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $154.30 and a 1-year high of $266.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
