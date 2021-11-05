AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,716 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $608,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $233.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.29 and a 200 day moving average of $217.57. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.95 and a 12 month high of $241.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,103 shares of company stock worth $5,719,115 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.38.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

