Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.18% and a negative net margin of 325.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,475. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Addex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.