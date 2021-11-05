SyncFab (MFG) Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00054604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00247420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00097127 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MFGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.