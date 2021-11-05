Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $712,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7,269.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $363.32 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $365.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.62 and its 200-day moving average is $322.39. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

