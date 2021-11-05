Invesco Ltd. Sells 62,424 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,805 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 62,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.95% of Illumina worth $662,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Illumina by 552.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 67.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Illumina by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,569 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.92.

Shares of ILMN opened at $421.83 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.65 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.