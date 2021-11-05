Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Acquires Shares of 11,749 Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFTR opened at $9.82 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

