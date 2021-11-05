Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 108,973 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 165,110.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,973 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 46,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.99 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -315.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

