Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys 7,389 Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Healthcare Capital worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,815,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Capital by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,067,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,496 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,245,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,755,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,307,000.

OTCMKTS HCCC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

