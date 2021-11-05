Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,730,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.62% of Caesars Entertainment worth $802,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $3,673,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $53.28 and a one year high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.