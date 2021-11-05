Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post -$1.57 EPS

Brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the lowest is ($1.96). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($6.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.07.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $120.83 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.95.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

