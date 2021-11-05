Laffer Tengler Investments Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Laffer Tengler Investments decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 194,891 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 216,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCP stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.