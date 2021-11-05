Laffer Tengler Investments Cuts Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000.

NYSEARCA IGBH opened at $25.45 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

