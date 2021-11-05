Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 108,881.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.38.

ROK stock opened at $341.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.76 and a 200-day moving average of $294.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.74 and a 12-month high of $345.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.39%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,892. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

