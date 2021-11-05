iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.