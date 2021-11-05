Laffer Tengler Investments Has $262,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 369.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Stryker were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $115,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Stryker by 54.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,548 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

NYSE SYK opened at $270.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.85 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

