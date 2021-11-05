61,765 Shares in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Alpha Teknova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,204,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,847,000. 23.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TKNO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

TKNO stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 19.26.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

