Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,130 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,574,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after buying an additional 2,087,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,658,000 after buying an additional 2,011,610 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of WOOF opened at $25.64 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.