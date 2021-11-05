Laffer Tengler Investments Has $321,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in ASML were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $850.49 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $393.46 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $348.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $811.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $739.61.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

