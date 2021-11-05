Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.66. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 122,647 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOV. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Spark Networks SE will post -20.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Eichmann acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $198,995 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

