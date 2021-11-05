Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,029,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund comprises 3.1% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $42,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Shares of NYSE HIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,416. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

