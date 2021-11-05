Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund accounts for about 1.1% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 97.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 145.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,492 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,738. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

