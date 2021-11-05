Bramshill Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.09. 1,131,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,911,438. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.53.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

