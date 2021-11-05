Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $211.89

Devro plc (LON:DVO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 211.89 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 219.50 ($2.87). Devro shares last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.82), with a volume of 129,912 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 212.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. The stock has a market cap of £358.11 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

