Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Up 13.6%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was up 13.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 41,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 446,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $777.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 54,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

