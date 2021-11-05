Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.21. Rediff.com India shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 11,585 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Rediff.com India Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REDFY)

Rediff.com India Ltd. engages in the provision of digital content and e-commerce marketplace services. Its portfolio consists of news and information, enterprise e-mail services, online shopping marketplace, and Internet-based local television advertising platform. The company was founded by Ajit Balakrishnan on January 9, 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

