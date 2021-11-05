Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,215.30

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,215.30 ($42.01) and traded as high as GBX 3,284 ($42.91). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,284 ($42.91), with a volume of 263,212 shares.

WTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,715.56 ($48.54).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,252.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,214.52. The stock has a market cap of £6.92 billion and a PE ratio of -24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

