Brokerages Set HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Target Price at $37.89

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

HFC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

