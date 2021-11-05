CIBC Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$65.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.33.

Shares of TSE:BCE traded down C$1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$63.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.45 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

