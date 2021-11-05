Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,710 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.12% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Shares of SIMO opened at $70.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

