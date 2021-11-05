American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-4.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.24. American Water Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.180-$4.280 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $169.99. 11,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.41. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

