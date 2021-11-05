Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VRDN stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.80. 2,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

