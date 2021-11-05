Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,634. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.