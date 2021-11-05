ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.29. ONEOK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.330-$3.330 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.28. 13,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,209. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

