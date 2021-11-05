Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.69 and the highest is $5.75. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings of $4.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $22.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $24.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $24.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,350 shares of company stock valued at $22,410,261. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $306.92. 12,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,978. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.79. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $311.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

