Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Price Target at $54.67

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 97.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Hexcel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 107,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,111. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

