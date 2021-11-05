Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

HPP stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,169. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -426.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

