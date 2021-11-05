NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.380-$2.380 EPS.

NYSE NXRT traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -92.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

